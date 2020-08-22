MONTICELLO — Helen Zips Fry Ayers departed this life on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Villas of Holly Brook, Monticello.
Helen was born Oct. 15, 1922, in Johnstown, Pa., one of six children of Frank and Josephine Zips. She married Thomas Fry on Sept. 13, 1944; he passed away July 19, 1966, in Champaign. On Sept. 29, 1973, she married A. Richard Ayers in Champaign; he passed away July 23, 2003, in Bement.
Helen is survived by four stepchildren, James (Linda) and Stephen (Marilyn), both of Monticello, Robert (Christine) of Monmouth and Betty (Phil) Comerford of Larchmont, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five nieces and five nephews; and her sister, Josephine Zips Cable.
In addition to her husbands, Helen was preceded in death by her parents, stepson William and siblings Frank Zips, Rose Zips Behrhorst, Edward Zips and Cecelia Zips Costlow.
After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 1943, Helen began her career as a high school English teacher, followed by a business career working for a steel company and accounting firm and as a gemologist for J.C. Keppie in Pittsburgh. When her husband, Thomas Fry, moved to Illinois to join the InterScience Research Institute at the University of Illinois, she became involved in the Urbana-Champaign community.
Helen first worked as a secretary and later as a writer in the Office of Agricultural Communications at the University of Illinois until she retired as an assistant professor in 1975. Her boss, Professor Hadley Read, introduced her to A. Richard Ayers, a friend and former staff member of the University of Illinois Ag Extension. They were married on Sept. 29, 1973, in Champaign.
After moving to the farm in Bement with Richard, she started a new chapter in her life. She continued to be involved in the Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae Club and the UI University Club. She also became a director and officer of Central Illinois Manufacturing Company in Bement, a company formed by Richard. She and Richard traveled frequently, combining business and pleasure. One of her biggest projects was saving an 1897 Victorian building on Bement's Bodman Street and opening a Ben Franklin Variety Store combined with the Village Shop Women's Apparel.
She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, serving as trustee and long-time religious education teacher. She loved to sing and was a member of the Monticello Summer Singers. She was also active in the Bement's Women's Club; Piatt County Republican Women; Kirby Hospital Auxiliary; PEO; and numerous other organizations and boards.
When asked by her friends about living on the farm, Helen responded, “My life is full; I'm busy and happy and thankful that I was blessed with a 'second time around.'”
The family would like to thank the staff of the Villas of Holly Brook, Transitions Hospice Care, Kirby Medical Center and Dr. Ann Marty, her long-time doctor, for the compassionate care they gave to Helen and her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Kirby Foundation or Allerton Park and Retreat Center. To make a gift online, visit kirbyhealth.org/giving/make-a-gift/make-a-donation, or checks can be mailed to The Kirby Foundation, 1000 Medical Center Drive, Monticello, IL 61856. For Allerton Park and Retreat Center, visit allerton.illinois.edu/donate-to-allerton/, or send a check (made to Allerton Park/University of Illinois Foundation) to Attn: Jan Gill, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello, IL 61856.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. Private family services were held. A funeral Mass was celebrated by Monsignor Michael Bliss at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Bement. Burial has taken place in the Bement Township Cemetery.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, has the honor to serve the family of Helen Zips Ayers. “Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family.” Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.