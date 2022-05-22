SIDNEY — Helen June Sanford Brown, 98, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Farmer City Nursing Home, Farmer City.
Helen was born June 3, 1923, in Robinson, a daughter of Elmer and May (Cramer) Sanford. She married Oggie Brown on Feb. 1, 1944, and they made a home in Sidney for many years. He preceded her in death in 1982.
Helen and Oggie had three sons, Michael and Ronald, who have both passed, and Douglas, who survives.
She was also preceded in death by five sisters and a brother.
Helen is also survived by four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.
Many thanks to all who assisted Helen is her last years, including the wonderful people at Farmer City Rehab and the wonderful care from Bloomington Hospice.
Private family graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney.
Memorials may be made to Bloomington Hospice or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.