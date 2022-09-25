GIFFORD — Helen Marie Burwell, 94, went to join her Lord and Savior in heaven Wednesday (Sept. 22, 2022) joining her husband, Bill, and many other family and friends who went before her.
Helen lived in Arcola all of her young life, graduating from Arcola High School. She married the love of her life, William Burwell, on June 12, 1948, and they lived out their life in Urbana, raising three children, eldest Richard Burwell (Paula), Allen Burwell (Pam) and Teresa Twigg (Tom). She went on to become a beautician, working in several small salons, then taught beauty school and later opened a shop in her home. She served many of her family and clients over the years. She enjoyed crocheting and made many afghan blankets. She was an avid camper, enjoyed square-dancing and played cards with friends on a regular basis.
Helen was blessed to have six grandchildren, Jim (Trish), Susan, Anna, Christy (Jim), Tyler (Brittany) and Laura (Douglas); and eight great-grandchildren, Amber, Jamie, Britney, Chelsea, Rylee, Emersyn, Charlee and Harper.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and brothers, Paul (Lillian), Don (Pete), Linden (Lou) and Burlie.
She leaves behind many who loved her, including the wonderful staff at Country Health in Gifford and her best friend and roommate of the last several years, Melba Jonnson. I hope all of you never forget what a wonderful part of her life you became. Thank you!
Funeral services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, U, with visitation from 1:30 to 3:30. Pastor Jon Scott will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.