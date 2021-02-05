RANTOUL — Helen I. Casey, 90, of Rantoul, formerly of Chatham, passed away Wednesday morning (Feb. 3, 2021) at home surrounded by family.
She was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Chatsworth, a daughter of William R. and Edith B. (Wells) Zorn. She maried Alexander Casey on Feb. 23, 1952, in Chatsworth. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Paul (Dawn) Casey of Pensacola, Fla., and Michael Casey of Morrison, Colo.; a daughter, Jan McDaniel of Gifford; two brothers, Jim (Elizabeth) Zorn of Waco, Texas, and Bob (Hattie) Zorn of Paris, Tenn.; a sister, Mary Ann (John) Barnhart of Chatsworth; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Helen graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1949. Upon her marriage to Alex, she traveled extensively being a military wife. She enjoyed three years in Holland. She was a homemaker until her husband retired from the the military. Helen then began her career as a secretary to the chief of staff of the Illinois House Republican minority leader prior to her retirement in 1992.
There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove St., Rantoul. The Rev. Glenn Corbley will officiate. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service, also at Lux Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at 10:30 Monday morning at Chatsworth-Charlotte Township Cemetery, Chatsworth.
Memorials may be made to the Rantoul Food Pantry.