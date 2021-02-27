ST. JOSEPH — If a successful life is measured in money and material items, then Chris may not be considered a huge success. If your idea of success is living your life on your own terms, no matter what, then Chris was very successful. She knew how she wanted to live and how she wanted to say goodbye.
Chris was born May 25, 1945, to Ollen and Helen Shelby of Sidney. She had several brothers and sisters, Marie Shelby, Elba Shelby (Willadean), Carol Whitfield (Gary), Shirley Schrimpsher (Bill), Earl Hadler (Wanda), Bill Hadler, Larry Hadler, Kay Akers (Nate), Denny Shelby and Ann Jaggers (Ron). With this many brothers and sisters, there are enough nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews to almost fill a gymnasium with love and laughter.
After raising her children, Chris went to work at the University of Illinois, Printing Services. She was especially proud of their diligent work on the Farm Tax manual each year. She retired from the university after 20 years in 2008.
She is survived by three daughters, Lisa Raymond (Tim Decker), Rhonda Thomas (Wren) and Melissa Perry (David); two grandsons, Tyler Decker and Nick Decker (Christina); and three granddaughters, Megan Perry, Eden Perry and Ruby Tarr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marie and Shirley; brothers, Larry, Bill and Earl; and grandson, Andy Decker.
Graveside services will by held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney, at 2 p.m. Monday, March 1. There will be no visitation due to the pandemic. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.