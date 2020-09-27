DANVILLE — Helen Dahlenburg, 92, of Danville died at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. EST Wednesday at St. James Lutheran Church, 110 N. Kenton St., Reynolds, Ind. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. EST at the church. The Rev. Keller and the Rev. Blakey will officiate. Burial will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Reynolds. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is handling arrangements.