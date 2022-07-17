RANTOUL — Helen LaVonne Dailey, 79, of Rantoul passed away peacefully Friday (July 15, 2022) at her home surrounded by her loved ones at her bedside.
She was born on May 24, 1943, in Rantoul, one of 11 children of Earl and Rosa (Schnepper) Cheek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gilbert Dailey, in 2016; brothers, Leo Cheek, Russell Cheek and Robert Cheek; and sisters, Ferne Burklund, Betty Markwalder and Ruby Cheek.
She is survived by her children, son Rob (Tangela) Dailey of Tuscola and daughter Sheree (Scott) Bussard of Armstrong; four grandchildren, Jacob Dailey, Hannah (Gary) Dailey, Spencer (Kami) Bussard and Slade (Logan) Bussard; and two great-grandchildren, Ryker Bussard and Ryder Jones.
Also surviving are two brothers, William (Bill) Cheek and Jim (Pam) Cheek, and sisters, Barbara (John) Schade and Beverly Kay Heath.
Helen graduated from Rantoul Township High School Class of 1961. Upon graduation, she worked at the Home Theater, Drive In and One-Hour Martinizing dry cleaners. Her most notable job was as a driver's license examiner at the Rantoul DMV.
She was a faithful member of the Rantoul American Lutheran Church, where she served on the funeral and WELCA committees. She liked to bowl, play Bunko and go to auctions, among many other things.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the American Lutheran Church, with visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Jay Johnson will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church.