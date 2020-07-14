METCALF — Helen E. McNeese, 90, well-known lifelong resident of Metcalf, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Monday (July 13, 2020) at the Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Helen was born Oct. 25, 1929, in Metcalf, to Cecil C. and Flora Loop Rhode. She married Raymond Leo McNeese on Aug. 15, 1948, in Metcalf. He preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2003.
Surviving are four daughters, Susan (Tim) Bowyer of Shelbyville, Cynthia Bowyer of Redmon, Cheryl (Mark) Simpson of Chrisman and Lisa (Chris) Berry of Terre Haute, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Helen worked as a secretary at Illinois Cereal Mills Inc. for over 30 years. She was an accomplished pianist who played for weddings, funerals, choirs and numerous events.
She was a lifelong member of the Metcalf Christian Church. She served as a grand noble of Rebekah Lodge and was president of the Ladies Aid Society.
Private family services will be held at the Metcalf Christian Church with Pastor Troy Warner officiating. Private burial will be in the Hoult Cemetery, south of Chrisman.
Memorials may be made to the Metcalf Christian Church. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.