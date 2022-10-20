MONTICELLO — Helen “Eileen” (Snoke) Taylor, daughter of Harlow and Myrtle (Peck) Snoke, was born on Dec. 1, 1932, in Cerro Gordo, and passed into eternal life on Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Eileen married Warren Donald Taylor on Nov. 15, 1952, in Decatur. Eileen worked at her family’s restaurant, Cerro Gordo Café, for a number of years. She was a homemaker and helped her husband farm in Cerro Gordo and Hammond. She was a talented cook and baker, and farmhands looked forward to the meals she would deliver to them in the fields. After Warren retired from farming, they moved to Monticello.
Eileen was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Piatt County Farm Bureau. She was an avid cross-stitcher and Illini fan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Eileen will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Eileen leaves behind her loving husband, Warren; daughter, Cindy (James) Fay of Mt. Prospect; son, Doug (Linda) Taylor of Monticello; grandsons, Kyle (Brittany) Taylor of Monticello and Matt (Nicolette) Fay of Schaumburg; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Taylor; great-grandson, Jordan Taylor; a great-granddaughter due in December; a sister-in-law, Norma Snoke; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harlow (Ruth) Snoke Jr., Lee (Betty) Snoke and Albert (Nancy) Snoke; and grandson, Joshua Portwood.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Cerro Gordo Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The Taylor family would like to thank Eileen’s doctors and caregivers for all of their dedication and attention.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at brintlingerandearl.com.