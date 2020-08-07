MANSFIELD — Helen M. Gawthorp-Mackey, 84, of Mansfield passed away Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Cornbelt Fire Protection District, Mahomet.
Helen was born April 18, 1936, in Humboldt, to Harry and Lela Tague Yoder. She married Alva Junior Gawthorp on Nov. 19, 1953. He passed away Aug. 17, 1981. She married Dale Mackey Nov. 6, 1982. He passed away Jan. 26, 2005.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Diane (Scott) Payton of Mansfield, Cathy Lynn Bemount of Mahomet and Carla Jean (Randy) Buchanan of Mahomet; seven grandchildren, Bill Saathoff, Amber (Jason) Shinker, Shawn Moore, Kristy (Chad) Jachowske, Chris (Kandice) Bemount, Joshua (Tim) McKenna-Buchanan and Jacob (Rachel) Buchanan; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Gene Yoder, and one sister, Linda Key.
Helen was an amazing cook and baker who made the very best fudge. She loved watching the Hallmark channel and taking long countryside drives down to Arthur, where she grew up. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.
The family asks that during the graveside service, people take precautions and follow the standard COVID-19 protective procedures.