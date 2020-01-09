RANTOUL — Helen S. Hayn, 85, of Rantoul passed away Tuesday evening (Jan. 7, 2020) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 11 Saturday morning at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. The Rev. Scott Guhl will officiate. Burial will follow in Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 Saturday morning, also at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Helen was born Feb. 11, 1934, in Dunmor, Ky., a daughter of Raymon and Myrtle (Winn) Tucker. She married Raymond Hayn on Sept. 16, 1950, in Royal. He preceded her in death Sept. 7, 2006.
She is survived by three sisters, Bonnie (Floyd) Bohlen of Fithian, Carolyn (Bill) McGregor of Frankliln, Tenn., and Jimmie Nell Duden of Gifford; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Maxwell Dane Tucker.
Helen attended Armstrong High School. She owned and operated Hollands Military Store and Ray’s Shoes and Boots for 35 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
She truly enjoyed fishing and wintering in Florida and was an avid Illini and Cubs fan!
Memorials may be made to Country Health Care & Rehab or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.