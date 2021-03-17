JOLIET — Helen Nichelle Heath, 35, of Joliet passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale.
Helen was born on Aug. 11, 1985, in Urbana, to parents Vallena Adkinson and Joseph Heath. Helen worked as a CNA and home-care provider. She was attending classes for her real-estate license before her illness. Helen loved her dog, Fiesty Vallena Heath, dearly, as well as her family and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dorothy Knox and Jimmy Johnson; and paternal grandparents, Helen Heath and Eugene Heath Sr.
Survivors include her mother, Vallena Adkinson; father, Joseph Heath (Daphanie); son, Sirron Amar Darough; siblings, Jamar (Rebecca) Brown, Dorthea (Erick) Jones, Terecia Adkinson, Joshua Pratt, Jessica Heath, Joey Heath and Isis Heath; and many other close family members.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Lupus Walk in Chicago. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.