WOODWORTH — Helen M. Henrichs, 76, of Woodworth passed away Monday (Nov. 22, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare in Paxton.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1945, in Watseka, the daughter of Robert B. and Eleanor (Hilgert) Hewitt. Helen married Orvelle L. Henrichs in Danforth on Nov. 25, 1962. He preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Lisa (Steve) Burdin of Mahomet and Kay (Edgar) Busboom of Thomasboro; two granddaughters, Jenny (Seth) Trail Robbins of Champaign and Kathleen Trail and Carson Fuhr of Champaign; four sisters, Karen Harrison of Gilman, Sheryl (Francis) Schunke of Gilman, Janet (Bruce) Schunke Danforth and Barbara (Jon) Hubner of Otterbein, Ind.; two brothers, Arnold (Clara) Hewitt of Bourbonnais and Ralph (Terri) Hewitt of Avon, Ind.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orvelle; and brother, Robert Allen Hewitt.
Mrs. Henrichs was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Woodworth. She enjoyed reading and quilting.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Woodworth. Pastor Michael Ruhlig will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Woodworth. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. service Saturday, Nov. 27, at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Woodworth, or the Cissna Park Fire Department. Please share a memory of Helen at knappfuneralhomes.com.