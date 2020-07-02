URBANA — Helen Marie Hoffmann of Urbana passed away at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday (July 1, 2020) of natural causes at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Helen was born at Mercy Hospital in Urbana on June 15, 1925, a daughter of Henrietta and Homer Crozier of Gifford. She had just celebrated her 95th birthday. Helen grew up in Gifford, attending high school in Rantoul.
She taught Sunday school at American Lutheran Church in Rantoul, where she met Marion Hoffmann, her future husband and square-dance partner. Helen and Marion took up farming and settled in on a farm north of Champaign where they raised four children: Candace, Keith, Barbara and Jean (Michael).
Helen engaged in a variety of activities, including teaching 4-H classes, participating in Champaign County Home Extension, enjoying her Martha Circle Bible study, bowling lessons and swim classes. They both enjoyed time with Helen’s parents, siblings, cousins and many friends. They frequently had wienie roasts, played cards, made ice cream and laughed a lot.
Helen and Marion enjoyed traveling and yearly took their family on road trips to visit loved ones as well as to explore historic sites. Helen was involved with AFS Intercultural programs, and they hosted a woman from Chile who became a lifelong friend.
Helen also sat on the school board of Fisher schools. She was an avid reader and crocheter. Helen greatly enjoyed playing Rummikub and canasta with her very good game-playing friends.
Helen has five grandchildren who loved spending time on the farm, sleeping over, watching movies and tormenting one another. She also has five great-grandchildren. Helen will be remembered by many slicing fruits over a bowl in the kitchen for desserts and listening to WGN radio while crocheting blankets that adorn family homes and keep them warm on cold afternoons. Helen will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She will forever be in our hearts.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Keith; two brothers; and two sisters.
Helen was a lifelong member of American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. She took great comfort in her faith and prayed daily for others. She was an active supporter of Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Eastern Illinois Foodbank and DSC. Memorials may be made to these organizations.
Visitation is scheduled on Friday, July 3, at 1 p.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel with a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Eden Park Cemetery in Rantoul. Due to COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home and social distancing is encouraged.