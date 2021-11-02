OGDEN — Helen M. Humphrey, 92, of Ogden passed away at 6:20 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30, 2021) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor James Lehmann will officiate. Burial will be in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Helen was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Collison, the daughter of Carl and Frieda (Loschen) Hayn. She married Edward D. Humphrey on March 25, 1950, in Royal. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2002.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Judy) Humphrey of Rantoul and Rose (Marlin) Franzen of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Greg (Amy) Humphrey, Luke (Jennifer) Humphrey, Sarah (Bill) Jenkins and Neil (Kim) Franzen; eight grandchildren; and two sisters, Lois Samson of Coppers Cove, Texas, and JoAnn Lynch of Newman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Clarene "Corny" Johnson; and brother, Donald Hayn.
Helen retired from Sears in 1992. She was a die-hard Cubs fans. She loved to garden and loved to share her canned goods, especially her strawberry jam, with family and friends.
The family would like to thank Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford, and Transitions Hospice for the excellent care they gave Helen.
Memorials may be made to the Ogden-Royal Rescue Squad. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.