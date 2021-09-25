Helen Irene Grimmett Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOWEAQUA — Helen Irene Grimmett, 79, of Moweaqua, formerly of Auburn, died at 12:18 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos