MOWEAQUA — Helen Irene Grimmett, 79, of Moweaqua, formerly of Auburn, died at 12:18 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements.

