CHAMPAIGN — Helen Kay Jahn of Champaign passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, following a long and courageous fight against Lewy body dementia.
She was born in Springfield on Dec. 11, 1942, the daughter of Lloyd Hosler and Elizabeth Woods Hosler. A graduate of Cahokia High School, she completed secretarial school at Miss Hickey’s Secretarial School in St. Louis and later attended Parkland College.
On Aug. 31, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Francis J. (Jerry) Jahn, at Faith Methodist Church in Cahokia.
Helen is survived by her husband, Jerry; son, Michael Jahn of Champaign; daughter, Amy Dyson (Ed) of Bentonville, Ark.; two grandchildren, Stephen and Marybeth Dyson; sister, Susan Lamoureux (Alain) of Anchorage, Alaska; sister-in-law, Janet Jahn of Lander, Wyo.; brother-in-law, Larry Jahn (Gloria) of Hoopeston; four nieces; three great-nephews; two great-nieces; and her beloved West Highland Terrier, Duffy.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Helen was an amazing woman who loved Jesus, her family, friends, music, golf, tennis and skiing. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, never missing an opportunity to follow her children’s and grandchildren’s school and sporting events. She was a Cub Scout leader, room mother and co-president of the Bottenfield School PTA. She spent her whole life serving others, sharing her beautiful smile and showing kindness to all she encountered.
Faith United Methodist Church was a big part of her life. After joining the church in 1971, Helen was active in various activities and church groups. She was a member and president of the Kathryn Wood Circle, member and president of the United Methodist Women’s Group at Faith, a member of the board of trustees and a long time chairperson of the Worship Committee. She later became involved in the Illinois Great Rivers Conference United Methodist Women and served two terms as president of the Iroquois District UMW.
Prior to their marriage, Helen was the organist and choir director at Faith Methodist Church in Cahokia. After moving to Champaign-Urbana, she was a member of the choir at Wesley Methodist Church in Urbana. After joining FUMC, she was a soloist and member of the choir for many years. Her love of music led her to become active in the Guild of the Champaign Urbana Symphony. She served on the board of that organization for many years, served as president for two terms and as chair of the Ways and Means Committee for many years. During that time, she was active in organizing and executing House Walks, In Good Taste parties and other fundraising activities for the guild. As a result of her tireless efforts on behalf of the guild and C-U Symphony Orchestra, she received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Illinois Council of Orchestras in 2012.
Helen served on the board of directors of Cunningham Children’s Home for a total of 16 years and served two terms as president of that organization. After her board service, she continued to volunteer at Cunningham, helping with various fundraising activities.
Despite her ALWAYS denying that she was competitive, everyone involved in her sporting activities and card games would strongly disagree. Helen played tennis, golf and snow skied into her mid-70s. She played bridge in several different groups and enjoyed playing and teaching others to play cribbage. She was an ardent Illini fan and attended football and basketball games since moving to Champaign-Urbana in 1963.
Everyone remembers Helen for her constant smile, her willingness to help anyone or any organization that needed help and her genuine concern for others. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
The family acknowledges the loving care given to Helen over the past several years by Sasha, Marsha and Ann, and for the loving care from Winnie, Diane and Katrina in the past few weeks and also the care and concern from the Transitions Hospice team.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1713 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, followed by a luncheon reception at the Champaign Country Club, with the family arriving at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Faith United Methodist Church at champaignfaith.org/electronic-giving or Cunningham Children’s Home at cunninghamhome.org/ways-give. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.