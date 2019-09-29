POTOMAC — Helen Delores (Holt) James, 91, of Potomac passed away at 6 a.m. Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at Country Health in Gifford.
Helen was born on July 20, 1928, in rural Potomac, the daughter of Richard Ezra and Laura Nettie (McGlaughlin) Holt. She attended the No. 10 one-room grade school and graduated at the top of her class. Helen graduated from Armstrong High School in 1946, as class valedictorian. After high school, she worked at Consolidated Products, in Danville. She married Hardin Thomas James Sr. on June 5, 1949, at No. 10 Church of Christ, in rural Potomac. He survives.
She is also survived by three sons, Hardin "Tom" James Jr. of Mount Horeb, Wis., Richard A. James of Potomac and Mark O. (Kathy) James of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Melody J. (Ron) Domanico of Atlanta; nine grandchildren, Jason, LaTessa, Kristin, Eli, Josie, Michelle, Adam, Daniel and Amy; six great-grandchildren and three more on the way; one sister, Lillian Criblez of Potomac; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Della M. James; and two sisters, Evelyn Butler and Richardeen Watt.
Helen was a member of No. 10 Church of Christ her entire life, where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of Iota Theta Chapter of Psi Iota Xi, Extension Homemakers Club, Junior Women's Club and Armstrong Grade School PTA. Helen played saxophone with Hardin for several years in their band, the Dream Beats. She enjoyed sewing, baking, horse riding, gardening, bowling and spending time with her family.
A celebration of Helen James life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at No. 10 Church of Christ, with Pastor Ted Rohde officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service in Partlow Cemetery, in Armstrong. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Blurton Funeral Home, in Potomac. Memorials may be made to the No. 10 Church of Christ. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Helen's life. Memories or condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.