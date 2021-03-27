NAPLES, Fla. — Helen Jeanenne Loar Oppenheim passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. She was 86 years old.
Jeanenne was born in Tuscola in 1934. She was the only child of Helen and George Loar. They moved from Tuscola to Urbana after the seventh grade. She attended college at the University of Illinois. She moved to Chicago to work and model for a few years and then moved back to Urbana and worked at the university. During this time, she met her first husband, Ray Stimson (deceased). They had two children, Kathy Jordan (Marty) of New Hampshire and David (Cindy) of Florida and stepdaughter Gay Corey (Bob).
Jeanenne had four grandchildren who loved her dearly as well, Matthew, Kate, Samantha and Sarah.
She later married Richard Oppenheim (deceased) and finally resided in Naples, Fla.
Jeanenne was very talented in many ways. She played several instruments, including the piano. She was also an excellent seamstress, and this was one of her passions. She was called the “Patchwork Lady” while she lived in Cape Cod. She even marched in the 4th of July parade! Jeanenne’s children inherited her many talents!
Her biggest passion in life, however, was her children, whom she spoke of often to her dear friends. They were her pride and joy. She was very thankful to her son-in-law, Marty, who came to live with her in Naples near the end of her life to help her.
Jeanenne was loved by so many people. She was a warm, fun loving lady. When God made Jeanenne, he threw away the mold. She will be missed by many.
Services for Jeanenne will be held on Saturday, March 27, at 1:30 p.m. Friends may gather and share stories from noon to 1:30 p.m. The location will be Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave. North, Naples, FL 34108, and burial to follow at Naples Memorial Garden with her husband, Richard.
