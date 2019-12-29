DANVILLE — Helen M. Jenkins, 91, lifelong resident of Danville, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 25, 2019) in Danville following a short illness.
Helen was born in Danville on Dec. 9, 1928, to Frank T. and Elsa (Schultz) Thiede. Helen married John F. “Jack” Jenkins on Aug. 8, 1948. He preceded her in death Feb. 14, 2008.
Helen and Jack were blessed with three children, Judy (Pat) Kushner-Clark of Georgetown, Ky., Patricia (Larry) Salsbury of Dwight and Dan Jenkins of Madison, Wis.; two grandchildren, Andy (Janelle) Buck of Peru, Ill., and Stacie Kushner of Lexington, Ky.; and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Jonah Buck of Peru, Ill.
Helen graduated from Danville High School in 1946. She also worked many years at the Danville High School in the library as the audio and visual assistant. Helen was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved animals and the Chicago Cubs, but most of all, she loved her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her children, Judy and Dan; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Ellen) Thiede of Austin, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; daughter, Pat; sister, Mary (Jack) York of Danville; and brother, Alfred (Kathleen) Thiede of Champaign.
At Helen’s request, there will be no visitation, but a memorial service for family and close friends will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements. Private family burial will be in Walnut Corner Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 210, the Human Society of Danville or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Please join Helen’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.