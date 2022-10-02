RANTOUL — Helen L. Johnson, 89, of Rantoul, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
She was born March 18, 1933, in Prichard, W.Va., a daughter of George and Jesse (Riggs) Shannon. She married Robert Johnson on Dec. 21, 1950, in Catlettsburg, Ky. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2004.
She is survived by three sons, Dave (Susan) Johnson of Charleston, John Johnson of Rantoul, and Rob (Angie) Johnson of Rantoul; a daughter Sandy Collins of Urbana; a sister Pat Mollett of Huntsville, Ala.; six grandchildren, Lauren Johnson, Megan Johnson, Mike Johnson, Bobby Johnson, Christina Sosa and Julie Vann. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren with twins expected this November.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and her granddaughter Taylor.
Helen worked at the dining hall on Chanute Air Force Base for 22 years. She was a great seamstress and she loved the holidays and celebrating with her family. Helen also loved to do crossword and word search puzzles. Family will miss her homemade fudge.
There will be a funeral service at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 East Grove, Rantoul.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel.