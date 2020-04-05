CATLIN — Helen Louise Hayes Kinder, 101, of Catlin passed away peacefully at noon Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
She was born Feb. 1, 1919, on her grandparents’ farm in Waynetown, Ind., to Richard Emit and Nona VanCleave Hayes.
Louise (as she was called by family) was raised on a farm in Brown County, Ind., and at age 6 moved with her family to Cleveland during the Depression. The family later moved to Maywood, where Louise graduated from Proviso High School in 1937.
She met Ira George Kinder in Danville, where she was working as a beautician. They were married at a military service in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., on July 4, 1942, as George was being deployed to Germany by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under the leadership of Gen. George Patton. Ira George preceded her in death in 2000.
Helen (as she came to be called in her adult life) is survived by her children, Suzanne (Alan) Miller, Sharon Lee (John B.) Casey and Richard (Ava) Kinder; grandchildren, Melanie (Chris) Pahl, Joshua Miller, Shayne (Carrie) Downen, Jeremy (Afton) Downen, Caitlin Anne Casey, Laura Amo, Jennifer (Jared) Church and John B. Casey IV; and great-grandchildren, Austyn, Grace, Sydney, Ellinor, Ian, Weston, Ira George, Daisy, Lincoln and Brinley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ruth E. Hayes Bolen.
Helen was energetic and spirited. She was also well known and respected for her musical talents and her love of the environment and volunteering.
She was a lifelong member of the Catlin United Methodist Church, served as a 4-H leader for many years and was the founder of the Vermilion Manor Auxiliary, the care facility where her aunt and mother resided in their later years. The auxiliary started a country store for the residents called The Strawberry Patch that provided them with fresh produce as well as wheelchairs, medical equipment, Thanksgiving dinners and even scholarships for nurses at the manor.
Helen often played the piano/keyboard for singalongs and established her own well-known jazz trio. Her gifts of music and playing by ear served her well in every place she lived. Name a tune and Helen could play it, even when arthritis took over her hands and fingers.
Helen was a “giver” of her time and talents and wished to be remembered for her three “good kids,” the auxiliary she established, the caregiving she gave to her aunt, mother and husband and her musical gifts.
The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Hawthorne Inn for their care and concern for Helen’s well-being.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will be announced at a future date. Inurnment will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin, alongside Ira George. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com. May she rest in eternal peace.