TUSCOLA — Helen L. Dallas, 87, of Tuscola passed away early Sunday morning (June 26, 2022) at home surrounded by her loving family members.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Burial will follow in Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the funeral home.
Helen was born on April 27, 1935, in rural Tuscola, the daughter of Arlia J. and Genievie Rose Hackett Eastin. She married the love of her life, James H. “Jim” Dallas, on Feb. 2, 1951, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Debbie (Steve) Harris and Rick Dallas and special friend Vicki, Jack (Jane) Dallas and Pam (Mark) Maxey; 12 grandchildren, Josh Harris, Kim Harris Hacker, Cody Dallas, Chelsea Dallas Cravens, Misty Mumma Nelson, Robin Mumma Duitsman, Kristin Mumma Zajicek, Travis Dallas, Austin Dallas, Kylee Dallas, Matt Dean and Wil Maxey; 18 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Elrah (Myrtie) Eastin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and John Mumma; sister, Rose Marie Eastin; and daughter-in-law, Linda Dallas.
Helen was a homemaker, and she helped her husband farm for 42 years before their retirement. She loved bowling. Helen bowled for over 60 years and was inducted into the Champaign Area USBC Hall of Fame 2007-2008.
She was a member of the ITPA Tractor Pulling Association, Douglas County Farm Bureau and Tuscola Moose Lodge. Helen attended the Worship and Word Ministry in Tuscola.
Helen was known as “Nena” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the greatest mom, grandma, great-grandma and mother-in-law anyone could hope for. She was very much loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola Pow-Wow's or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.