FARMER CITY — Helen L. “Louise” Kirby, 101, of Mattoon, formerly of Farmer City, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Mattoon.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower with Pastor Scott Millis officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital, Chicago.
Mrs. Kirby was born April 23, 1918, in Kinmundy, to Edgar M. and Mildred Kies See. She married Dewey Kirby on Dec. 20, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo.
She is survived by one son, Ken Kirby of Champaign; two sisters, Ruth A. Woods of Odell and Linda L. Johnson of Mattoon; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister and an infant brother.