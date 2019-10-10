CHAMPAIGN — "Gone from our sight, but never our memory, gone from our touch, but never our hearts.”
Helen Inez LeNoir, 90, of Champaign, affectionately known as “Mama, Big Mama, Bopper and Cookie,” embraced her call to be with the Lord on Friday (Oct. 4, 2019).
Cherishing her memory, she leaves behind her loving children, John W. LeNoir Jr. of Urbana, Katherine Perkins of Champaign, Helen D. LeNoir of Broadview, Hattie LeNoir-Price of Champaign, Gloria P.A. LeNoir of Champaign, Shirley LeNoir-Fletcher of Houston, Texas, Jacqueline Burden (Stephen) of Champaign and Nyoka LeNoir-Cooper (Sim) of Hanover Park; beloved sisters, Bertha Sonnier of Houston, Texas, and Shirley Ratcliff of Gulfport, Miss.; along with a host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda LeNoir-Mullins, four siblings and many other loved ones and friends.
Her life’s long journey will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Canaan Baptist Church, 402 W. Main St., Urbana, with the Rev. B.J. Tatum officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, service to begin promptly at noon. Burial will be held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at West Sunnyhill Baptist Church, 5 W. Sunnyhill Road, Tylertown, MS 39667.
Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.