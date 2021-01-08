SIDNEY — Helen Louise Ennis, 95, of Sidney passed away at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo, with the Rev. Mike Picklesimer officiating. Masks must be worn to attend the service. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Ennis was born Aug. 29, 1925, in Philo Township, a daughter of Andrew Jackson and Eva Brown DeVore. She married William Norman Ennis on Dec. 30, 1944; he preceded her in death on June 22, 1994.
Surviving are four children, Sandra Kay (Bill) Campbell, Donald Norman Ennis, Phillip Andrew (Nancy) Ennis and Danny William (Alice) Ennis; 11 grandchildren, Randy (Sue) Craig, Rinda (Larry) Craig, Marcus (Rebecca) Campbell, Roxanne (Angie Gifford) Campbell, Amanda Ennis, Brandon (Kolt Knee) Ennis, Matt (Erin) Ennis, Bryan (Holly) Ennis, Kathryn (Joel) Tite, Ashley (Justin) Malone and Jordan Ennis; 11 great-grandchildren, Albert Craig, Ryan Campbell, Kyle Campbell, Josh Gifford, Jake Gifford, Jordan Zech, Juan Fulgencio, Haley Ennis, and Aiden, Liam and Evelyn Tite; and one great-great-grandchild, Mia Pilar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings and a great-grandson, Daniel Ennis.
She graduated eighth grade from Riley Country School and from Philo High School. She worked as a nurses’ aide at the Champaign County Nursing Home, and later got her LPN license. She retired from the Champaign County Nursing Home in Urbana in 1989 after 28 years.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Disabled Veterans.
