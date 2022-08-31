CHAMPAIGN — Helen Marie Parker, affectionately known as Pooh Pooh, was born to the late Henry Allen and Eular Mae Henderson on Dec. 19, 1942, in Crystal Springs, Miss. She was raised with Christian values by her mother and stepfather, the late Junies Henderson, in Champaign and was a baptized member of the Champaign West Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She was preceded in death by two children, Jahna and Jaja; her ex-husband, Thomas Parker; and brother, Theodore “Ted” Allen.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her children, Gayle Starks, Thomas Parker Jr., Tanya Parker and Mary Ash; nine grandchildren, Jamal Parker, Brittany Starks, Trequon Peacock, Jada Caston, Michael Starks, Joshua Parker, Kalecia Wilder, Jerimiah Parker and Kaleb Massenburg; three great-grandchildren, Kalijah Britt, Tristan Byrd and Taya Byrd; a loving sister, Sylvia Vonner (John); three brothers, Henry Allen Jr. (Lillie), Andrew Allen (Stacy) and Clyde Allen; and a host of relatives and friends.
Helen worked for many years as a librarian at Garden Hills Elementary School and later retired from Patterson Dental, where she worked in human resources as a lead for OSHA and Safety. In her abundant life, she was an entrepreneur who owned D&H Barbeque, Fresh Catch Fish Market and real estate.
With her loving heart, she was a caretaker for more than foster foster children in her home and a friend to many. She was known for being easy to talk to, giving honest advice and for being the life of the party.
With deep love for family, her lessons and legacy will be cherished and passed on to generations to come.
A celebration of life will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, IL 61801. Eulogist will be the Rev. Rickey Parks. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed through the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.