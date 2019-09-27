MONTICELLO — Helen I. Meece, 89, of Monticello passed away at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Helen was born Feb. 5, 1930, to Roy H. and Clara (Perkins) Wittig. She married Raymond E. Meece on Sept. 18, 1949. He passed away on Feb. 13, 2012.
Helen was born on the farm east of Monticello where she lived for the next 80 years of her life. She was a devoted farm wife, mother and grandmother. She worked at Kaiser’s Department Store for many years in the ladies department.
She is survived by her sons, John (Linda) of Jacksonville and Ron (Cindy) of Monticello; and her daughter, Donna (Robert) Rubel of Monticello. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Rubel, Dan (Ana) Rubel, Kyle (Kristle) Meece, Ryan (Ayla) Meece and Shayla (Kyle) Fountain; stepgrandchildren, Dr. Susan (Ron) Gatto and Derk (Julie) Taylor; great-grandchildren, Davis Rubel, Charlie Rubel, Mackenzie Rubel, Ben Rubel, Madisyn Meece, Makenna Meece, Jack Rubel, Eden Meece, Miles Fountain and Abel Meece; and step-great-grandchildren, Morgan (Chase) Evans, Erin Gatto, Grant Taylor, Blake Taylor and Grace Taylor.
Helen is survived by her brother, Harold Wittig, and her sister, Joanne Shaffer, both of Monticello; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her husband, parents and two sisters, Margery Shaffer and Jeanne Wittig, preceded her in death.
Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Monticello High School FFA or Harbor Light Hospice.
