RANTOUL — Helen Annette Muehl, 74, of Rantoul, formerly of Columbia, Mo., passed away on March 27, 2021, at University Health Systems, Columbia.
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Helen was born March 18, 1947, in White Hall, a daughter of Clifford and Ethel (Nolan) Ash. She married Paul Muehl on Sept. 6, 1995, and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2011.
Survivors include a brother, James (Patricia) Ash of Urbana; nieces, Linda Ash of Rantoul, Donna Ash of New Orleans and Christina Schable of Champaign; seven great-nieces and -nephews, Savannah, Kayeza, Gabreil, Christopher, Jackson, Harrison and Leah; and two great-great-nephews, Asher and Hayden.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Howard Ash; and a great-niece.
Upon her retirement in 2019, Helen relocated to Rantoul to be closer to her family. She enjoyed every minute of the retired life and only a global pandemic kept her from living it to the fullest. Helen made a great number of friends throughout her life, and spending time with them was among her greatest joys.
