CHRISMAN — Helen R. Larrance, 88, of Chrisman, formerly of Danville, died at 2:20 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 24, 2020) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton.

