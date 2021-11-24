FISHER — Helen Redding, 87, of Fisher passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
Helen was born May 20, 1934, to Welby and Ethel Murry, and married Francis Redding on Aug. 13, 1952.
Helen is survived by her husband, Francis; their children, Kent (Ronda) of Germantown, Tenn., Kirk (Peggy) of Farmer City and Kristi (Jim) Monahan of Flagler Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Helen was a graduate of Gibson City High School and worked at Fisher Farmers Grain Elevator before staying home to raise her family. Later in life she and her husband enjoyed spending the winter months in a wooded area of Caddo Valley, Ark. While in Caddo Valley, she earned a certification from the Arthritis Foundation and taught water aerobic classes. After suffering strokes, she was being cared for at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
Memorials may be made to Fisher Methodist Church, P.O. Box 577, Fisher, IL 61843.