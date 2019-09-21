TILTON — Helen Barbara (Rischar) Lanter, 95, of Tilton passed away at 8:34 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019).
She was born in Belleville on Dec. 4, 1923, the daughter of Adolph and Barbara Rischar. On March 24, 1945, Helen married the love of her life, Norman Arthur Lanter, in Ardmore, Okla., and they spent 57 years together before his passing on Sept. 28, 2002.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Norma (Marion) Davis and Patty (Robert Mitchell) Lyons; sons, Richard (Pat) Lanter, David (CarolAnn) Lanter, William (Heather) Lanter and Robert (Kathy Wurtsbaugh) Lanter; grandchildren, Scott (SaLena) Davis, Steven (Jodi) Davis, Stacie (David) Young, Jared (Patty) Lanter, Jason (Jennifer) Lanter, Katie (Brian) Schrotenboer, Austin (Tiffany) Lanter, Kyle (Nikki) Lanter, Nicholas (Kate) Lyons, Charles (Elisha) Lyons and Corey (Brooke) Lanter; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Jenna, Jada, Ashlee and Andrew Davis, Sarah and Ben Young, Alex, Nathaniel and Evan Lanter, Logan Schrotenboer, Wesley, Savannah, Brooklyn, William and David Lanter, Alex, Mathew, Austin and Abby Lyons and Sam Lanter all affectionately called her “Granny-Great.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and four sisters.
Helen attended Notre Dame High School in Belleville. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church for 20 years and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Covington for 43 years. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and a former member of the Daughters of Isabella.
Helen and Norm enjoyed traveling throughout their years together. They visited all 50 states together as well as parts of Europe, Mexico, Bermuda and Canada. Along the way, they prided themselves to also visit each of their nieces' and nephews' homes, near and far. They loved attending their grandchildren's many activities. Helen was a self-taught woman, teaching herself all throughout her life. She worked at St. Paul's school kitchen and at Hooton School.
She was very proud of her six children and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Very special thank yous go to the Autumn Fields family of Tilton and to Transitions Hospice for their support, kindness and love.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville, with rosary preceding at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834.
Memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to the donor's choice of charity. Please join Helen's family in sharing memories, pictures and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.