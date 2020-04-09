ST. JOSEPH — Helen M. Roark, 95, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at Country Health & Rehab, Gifford. She was surrounded by her son, Joe, and daughter-in-law, Geni.
Helen was born March 4, 1925, a daughter of Ray and Mary Roggy Williams of LeRoy. She married Richard E. Roark on Dec. 24, 1941, in Missouri. He passed away on Jan. 5, 2011.
While Gene served in the Navy, stationed at Randall Island, north of Australia, during World War II, Helen lived in Anacondis, Wash., for over a year before moving back to LeRoy. After Gene’s honorable discharge, they moved to Urbana, then made their home in St. Joseph in 1966.
Helen enjoyed being a homemaker and she enjoyed crocheting doilies and countless afghans and baby blankets that we gave to family and friends. She was known for her delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies, her apple pies and raspberry cobbler. She made many different shapes of baskets out of pine needles over the years.
Helen was a member of the St. Joseph American Legion Auxiliary and the Commandry. Helen and Gene lived in Winter Haven, Fla., during the winter months.
Helen is survived by her son, Joe (Geni) Roark of St. Joseph, and daughter, Sue Anderson of Lewistown, Mo. She has six grandchildren, Duane (Bernadette) Rhoades, Richard (Bev) Rhoades, Tonya (Duane) Austin, Debbie (Jake) Jacobs, Amy (Bryson) Hendricks and Meg (Matt) Birch. She has 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren with a great-great-grandson arriving before the end of April.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers and two sisters.
Due to the virus, no public funeral service will be held at this time. Private burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice, 1813 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821, or Country Health & Rehab, 2304 CR 3000 N, Gifford, IL 61847. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Carle Hospice and Country Health & Rehab for their excellent care of their loved one. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.