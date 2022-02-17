OAKWOOD — Helen Elaine Roberts, 82, of Oakwood passed away at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Helen was born June 11, 1939, in Casey, the daughter of Franklin and Molly Vaughan Grisamore. Helen was joined in marriage to Doit Roberts in Danville on Oct. 27, 1956. She was the mother of three children, Terri Simmonds of Attica, Ind., Tod Roberts and Tammy (Jason) Showman of West Chester, Iowa. Helen has six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Viola, Autrey and Mary Barnette; and son, Tod Roberts.
Helen was involved in Girl Scouts for 50 years. She was also involved in youth cheerleading, and she volunteered with hospice.
Private family services will be held, and she will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Peoria. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service details. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.