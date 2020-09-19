SILVERDALE, Wash. — Helen Maud (Knight) Ross, 90, passed away at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Silverdale, Wash., with her husband and daughter by her side.
She was born Jan. 17, 1930, to Walter and Odessa (Simpson) Knight, and grew up on the farm near Jamaica. She attended Cannon Grade School and graduated from Catlin High School in 1948.
Helen met her future husband, Virgil Alvin Ross, while roller skating. They married April 8, 1951, at Jamaica Methodist Church. They first lived in Champaign and then moved to be near her parents while Virgil commuted to DeVry University in Chicago and Helen worked in Danville. Their daughter, Vickie Lee, was born Sept. 16, 1952.
In 1958, they moved to Danville, where Virgil worked as an electrician for Autotron, and Helen was office manager for Dr. Thomas Pollard. In 1972, the family moved to Denver, where Virgil worked for Coors Brewery, and Helen was office manager for an optometrist. In 2012, they moved to Silverdale to be close to their daughter and family.
Helen was the backbone of her family and a strong woman. She loved to garden, knit, sew and be a good friend and neighbor.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil Ross, and daughter, Vickie (Bob) Maloney, both of Silverdale; grandson, Ross Maloney of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; granddaughter, Lee Maloney of Denver; two sisters, Norma Miller of Indianola and Alice (Jim) McDowell of Catlin; one brother, William (Lynda) Knight of Fairmount; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers, Lee, Harl, Paul “Red” and Dan; and two infant sisters.
Helen’s ashes will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola, at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to Eastern Illinois Foodbank, 2405 N. Shore Drive, Urbana, IL 61802.