SAVOY — Helen Louise Herron Rutledge, 89, formerly of Mellott, Ind., passed away at 2:28 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 12, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, following a lengthy illness. Helen had been residing with her daughter in Savoy the past several years.
Helen was born Oct. 22, 1931, in Crawfordsville, Ind., daughter of the late Earl Franklin and Cora Cleo Coon Herron. She married Robert Wayne Rutledge on April 2, 1950, in Liberty Chapel Church, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2002.
Helen was a graduate of Waynetown High School and assisted her husband on the farm near Mellott for 52 years. She was a 50-year member of Mellott Community Church, where she was active in the Ladies Guild and sewing group. She had served as janitor and church treasurer for many years. She enjoyed serving as "crafts supervisor" for VBS. Helen’s family was very important to her. She enjoyed floral arranging, baking, sewing and crafts.
Surviving are two daughters, Yvonne (Dale) Reed of Savoy and Nadine (Lamar) Miller of Arthur; grandchildren, Carmen Reed (Dan) Eldridge of Homer, Mindy Reed of Savoy, Ryan Miller of Decatur and Natalie Miller (Jory) Borntreger of Arthur; great-grandchildren, Kailee, Jordan, Nathan, Chelesea and Emma Eldridge and Kollin Borntreger; and brothers, William Herron of Indianapolis and Jack Herron of Crawfordsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, John A. and David E. Rutledge; sisters, Ruby Ralston, Mary Abston and Jane Whipple; and brother, Charles A. Herron.
Visitation hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, with funeral services following at 1 p.m., at Family and Friends Funeral Home, Wingate, Ind., with Lamar Miller and Lori Kerr officiating. Burial will follow in Waynetown Masonic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be be directed to Mellott Community Church, P.O. Box 202, Mellott, IN 47958; or the American Cancer Society. To sign the guest book or share a memorial, visit us at familyandfriendsfh.com.