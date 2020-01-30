TUSCOLA — Helen Seip Wirth, 87, of Tuscola was promoted to glory on Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020).
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 N. Prairie St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Terri Haas officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Survivors are her daughter, Carol J. Wisniewski, and grandson, Andy Wisniewski, of Savoy; granddaughter, Ashley (Paul) Funke, and great-grandson, Jackson James, of Lino Lake, Minn.; son, Dale N. Wirth of Charleston, S.C.; granddaughter, Amber Davis Barcroft (Dan), and great-grandsons, Daniel and Michael Barcroft, of Thomasboro; grandson, Nick Davis of Nashville, Tenn.; nieces, Betty Maier and Phyllis Rogers of Arcola and Bonnie Young of California; and nephews, Max (Chris) Albritton of Normal, Gregg Albritton of Bacliff, Texas, Mark (Jo) Seip of Johnston, Iowa, Eric (Joan) Seip of Redmond, Ore., and Tim (Becky) Seip of Mattoon.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, H. Merle Seip and Eva E. Paul Seip; daughter, Diane L. Davis of Mahomet; three brothers, George W. Seip of Rosemead, Calif., Harold M. Seip of San Francisco and Wayne H. Seip of Tuscola; and two sisters, Martha A. Vickroy of Arcola and Jean Albritton of Tuscola.
Helen was born Feb. 29, 1932, (leap day) on the Seip family farm northeast of Tuscola. She was the youngest of six children. She attended Sipple Country School for eight years and graduated from Tuscola High School in 1950. She received the American Legion Award at both eighth grade and high school graduation. She then went to work at the Tuscola National Bank for eight years.
On April 20, 1958, she married J. Gaylord Wirth of Mahomet. They lived near Mahomet for 25 years.
In 1982, Helen returned to Tuscola. She was employed for eight years in the circuit clerk’s office as deputy clerk of the traffic division.
Helen was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She also was the Sunday school teacher for Jarman Center in Tuscola. She belonged to the Senior Citizens of Bondville, Tuscola Prime Timers and the Douglas County Museum.
Helen loved baking cookies and breads and sharing them with numerous friends. It was not unusual for her to bake 20 dozen cookies at a time. Helen could often be seen walking in Tuscola in the early morning hours. On her walks, she would collect trash, helping to make Tuscola look a little better. She was honored in 2004 as Volunteer of the Year for this.
Her greatest joy was giving and receiving numerous cards, phone calls and visits from friends and family around the United States. Helen’s most cherished memories were of her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Special thanks to Betty Maier and Max Albritton for all of their love, support and help. She also thanks the Tuscola Health Care Center staff and residents for their care and kindness.
Memorials may be made to the Tuscola United Methodist Church, SAM Food Pantry, Tuscola Health Care Center Activity Fund or the Douglas County Museum.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.