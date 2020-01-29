Helen Seip Wirth Jan 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUSCOLA — Helen Seip Wirth, 87, of Tuscola died at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers