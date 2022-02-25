SEYMOUR — Helen H. Smith, 96, of Seymour died at 6:18 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare Center, Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements.
Helen was born Feb. 21, 1926, in Ivesdale, the daughter of Carl and Zula Norfleet Richardson. She married Louis Hartrick; he died in 1977. She then married Dane Smith in 1980; he died in 2003.
Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl (Robert) Cinefro of South Barrington and Melissa (Don) Hogan of Seymour; three grandchildren, Carrie (Steve) Schweitzer, Beth (Jeff) Kinsey and Ryan (Abby) Gumbel; and six great grandchildren, Benjamin and Lily Schweitzer, Conner and Chloe Kinsey, and Rory and Avery Gumbel.
Helen was a secretary at Mahomet-Seymour High School for 12 years.
She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Helen Smith Memorial in care of Meadowbrook Healthcare Center, 101 W. Windsor Road, Urbana, IL 61802.
