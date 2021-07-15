URBANA — Helen L. Stout, nee Beery, died Monday (July 12, 2021).
She was born in Clarinda, Iowa, on Dec. 8, 1922. She finished high school in Fort Wayne, Ind., and attended Findlay University, Findlay, Ohio. A lifelong resident of the Midwest, she settled in the Champaign/Urbana area with her husband, Glenn E., following his service in the Navy during WWII. Most recently, she was a resident of Clark-Lindsey Village.
As an at-home mother to two children, she supported their activities, including presidency of four PTAs. She was an active member of the Carle Hospital Auxiliary, chairing many committees, including the gift shop, sundries cart and several special projects, as well as serving as president in 1993-94. Cunningham Children’s Home was another of her volunteer activities.
She was a member of PEO chapter FF. Her membership and support of United Methodist Church of Champaign included working with her husband on projects around the world and chairmanship of United Methodist Women. She accompanied and assisted her husband in his travels supporting international water resources.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 65-plus years.
Her survivors include her daughter, Bonnie Lloyd; son, Steve; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.