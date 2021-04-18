FISHER — Helen Marie Cox Cook Thompson, 77, of Fisher died unexpectedly on the afternoon of Friday, April 16, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born March 29, 1944, in Champaign, a daughter of James and Doris (Kingston) Cox. She married John Cook on March 24, 1962, in Fisher. He preceded her in death March 7, 2012. She then married James Thompson on Dec. 18, 2013. He survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Gloria (Phil) Lawday of Fisher; an adopted daughter, Nicole Cook of Fisher; four granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a brother.
Helen graduated from Fisher High School in 1962. She was a cook for over 25 years at the Red Wheel restaurants in Champaign and Rantoul.
She enjoyed fishing and riding through the country. She also loved to watch wrestling.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.