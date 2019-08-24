BROADLANDS — Helen M. Walls, 83, of Broadlands died at 4:03 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 22, 2019) at the Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Newman.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Fairfield Cemetery, Newman, with Ted Shearer officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove.
Helen was born Nov. 10, 1935, in Danville, to Ludwig and Ruth (Taylor) Czerwonka. She married Lloyd Walls on Aug. 8, 1953, in Tunica, Miss; he passed away on July 12, 2012.
Survivors include one daughter, Kitty (Brian) Thode, and one son-in-law, Everett Richardson. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Ashley Richardson, Jenna Good and Jamie Chandler, and six great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Tracy Richardson; son, Pete Walls; three brothers; and one sister.
Helen and Lloyd owned and operated Village Inn in Broadlands for many years.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.