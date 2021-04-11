BROCTON — Helen Marie Powers Wood, 82, of Brocton passed away at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her residence.
She taught fifth grade in Homer for one year, then spent 28 years at Shiloh School in Hume. She retired in 2000, having called in sick only one day in her entire teaching career.
In January 2004, Eastern Illinois University contacted Helen to serve as an adjunct in the Education Department, teaching two to three classes. She continued that position until 2014, retiring from EIU at age 75.
Helen is survived by her husband, Rodney; two daughters, Lisa Marie Wood Legg (Jim) of Bridgeport and Jayne Ann Wood Booth of Brocton; five grandchildren, Amy (Lonnie) Moan of Sumner, Jamie (Chris) Kosten of Fishers, Ind., Jessica (Tyler) Parrott of Evansville, Ind., Abby Legg of Lawrenceville and Shelby Booth of Brocton; seven great-grandchildren, Dakotah (Tyler) Tussey of Sumner, Cheyanne (Kurt) Knollenberg of Oblong, Lola Kosten, Alice and Smith Parrott, and Lucy and Leland Lachenmayr; and one great-great-grandchild, Tuff Tussey.
She was preceded in death by an older sister and brother, Nancy Crum and Thomas Powers, and a younger brother, John Kent Powers.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to Brocton Christian Church, 301 E. Third St., Brocton, IL 61917, or to Pinehaven Christian Children’s Ranch and School, P.O. Box 940, St. Ignatius, MT 59865-0940.
Services celebrating her life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Brocton Christian Church. Burial will follow in Embarrass Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Templeton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.