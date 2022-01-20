Listen to this article

FAIRMOUNT — Helga M. Naughtin, 79, of Hudson, Fla., formerly of Mahomet, died at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 19, 2022) at her daughter's home in Fairmount. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton.

