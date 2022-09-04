MANSFIELD — Helga “Oma” Paris, 74, of Mansfield passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at home.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at noon at Mansfield Cemetery with a gathering of friends and family immediately following at the Nazarene church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Helga Paris’ funeral expenses. Thank you.
Helga was born June 20, 1943, in Aussig, Sudetenland, Czech Republic, to Albine and Joseph Kaufmann. They preceded her in death. She married James Edward Paris on Aug. 4 and 6, 1966. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her two daughters, Claudia Paris and Lora Paris; granddaughter, Sydney Paris; beloved best friend, Jack; the chihuahua; and her sister, Lottie Goffinet.
Preceding her in death was her sister, Erika Bittner.
Helga was known to many as Oma. She helped anyone who needed it and wanted us to let all her friends in the community know how thankful she was for their help after Opa’s passing.
Oma was originally from Aussig, Sudetenland, Czech Republic. Due to World War II, she grew up in Bamberg, Germany, where some of her family still lives. She was very proud of her heritage, as well as working hard to become a naturalized citizen of the United States of America. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and devoted friend. Our mom and beloved Oma will be deeply missed.