RALEIGH, N.C. — Henrietta Schwartz was born July 31,1943, in Asheville, N.C. Henrietta was the daughter and first child of Henry and Bernice Schwartz (both deceased) of Paxton.
She died Sept. 7, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.
She was buried in Acacia Cemetery, Queens, N.Y., alongside her parents and members of her father’s family.
Her brother, Dudley, passed away in 2019.
She is survived by her sister, Susan; husband, Dave Brim of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Allison Schwartz of Rockville, Md.; niece, Libby (and Alan) Mathews; nephew, Peter Schwartz; and great-nieces and great-nephews in the Maryland and Virginia areas.
Also surviving is Sammy the cat (Henrietta made room in her home and her heart for many cats over the years).
Henrietta lived as a child in Paxton, along with her parents and siblings, Susan and Dudley. The family moved to Paxton in 1946, where Henry became a meteorology instructor at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.
Henrietta graduated from Paxton High School in 1961 — One of her favorite activities was being a member of the band program at Paxton High — she played the the cornet. Henrietta also enjoyed playing the piano in the Schwartzes' home.
She earned her B.S. degree in elementary education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1965 and earned a master of education degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus in 1976.
She was a devoted teacher in Danville elementary schools from 1967 until she retired in 1993. Henrietta specialized in the Title I reading program.
She was (along with the rest of her family) a member of Sinai Temple in Champaign and served as synagogue librarian for approximately 25 years.
Henrietta is remembered lovingly by her family — especially Susan and Dudley, for whom she was their “Big Sis.”
Donations in her memory can be made to Sinai Temple (library fund or general fund), 3104 West Windsor Road, Champaign, IL 61822-6104. Condolences can be mailed to Susan Brim, P.O. Box 98883, Raleigh, NC 27624.