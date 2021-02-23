Lutz, Florida — On Jan. 6, 1941, Henry and Pearl Thelma Johnson Luckett gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Henrine. Born in Ofahoma Community, a county in central Mississippi, her family soon moved to Tribulation Community, where Henrine completed elementary and junior high school.
In 1970 she began teaching at Centennial High School in the Business Department and served as the Afro American Club sponsor for many years. In Champaign, she became a member of the Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and the Gamma Upsilon Psi Society. She was also a member of St. Luke CME Church.
On Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Henrine Luckett Casey passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Advent Tampa Health Hospital in Tampa, Fla.
Her memory will be forever cherished by her loving daughter Carmen (Curtis) Casey-Turner (Lutz, Fla.); daughter-in-law Nicole Birt-Casey (Urbana); grandchildren Connor Turner, Maya Birt-Casey and Lechelle Birt-Casey; brother John H. (Cynthia) Luckett (Raleigh, N.C.) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation honoring the life of Mrs. Henrine will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign, IL 61820. Service will follow privately, with public live-streaming via Facebook: Walkerfs starting at 12:30 p.m.
Flowers are accepted but limited due to restrictions of travel for the family. Other memorial contributions can be sent to Carmen Casey Turner, 24439 Landing Drive Lutz, FL 33559.