URBANA — Henry Birlet, 64, of Urbana died at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at home.
In accordance with family wishes, he will be cremated and there will be a memorial service at a future date.
Henry was born on June 28, 1957, in Chicago, a son of Stephan and Anna Birlet.
Survivors include three children, Jonathan, Kiki and Christopher; one grandson, Julian Zimmer; and five siblings, Elizabeth Birlet, Erika Brand, Anna Cave, Steven Birlet and Mac Birlet.
Henry was a good friend to many and always took care of his family, stopping at nothing to keep them together.
He had a great sense of humor and always brought smiles and laughter to everyone. Henry was also a lifelong Bears fan.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.