URBANA — Henry F. “Hank” Crowley, 67, of Urbana passed away Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. Deacon Clifford Maduzia will officiate.
Hank was born Sept. 18, 1952, in Pittsburgh, a son of Henry Francis and Helen (Harman) Crowley. He married Patricia Schofield on Nov. 6, 1981, in Chicago. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Charles Anthony Crowley of Urbana; two sisters, Barbara McLaughlin and Mary Crowley; and a brother, David Crowley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Maggie.
Hank was a cab driver for Cool Cab Company for many years, and he enjoyed music. He also was a local musician in Urbana for years. He mostly played in blues bands.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.