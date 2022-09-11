ST. CHARLES — Henry E. Ehmann Jr., 91, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was greatly loved by his family.
The son of Henry and Victoria (Hengler) Ehmann, Hank was born on Nov. 21, 1930, in Chicago. He was a graduate of St. George High School. On Nov. 26, 1955, he married Janet Augustine at St. Rita of Cascia Church in Chicago. They lived in Arlington Heights for over 60 years, relocating in 2019 to St. Charles.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Celeste Ehmann Eichelberger, Caroline Ehmann and Gregory (Patricia) Ehmann; five grandchildren, Kyle (Lindsey) Eichelberger, Regan (Matt) Frazier, Riane (Chris) Pecenka, Kurt Ehmann and Mary Ehmann; and six great-grandchildren, Camden and Callan Eichelberger, Gavin and Cora Frazier and Gracelyn and Gramercy Pecenka. He is also survived by his brother, Frank (Mary) Ehmann, and a sister-in-law, Lois Augustine Dixon.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles, IL 60175. Funeral Mass will be immediately following at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Hank’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. More details at yursfuneralhomes.com.